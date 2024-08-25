Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Tourism Unveils Draft National Tourism Policy for Global Leadership

The Federal Ministry of Tourism has introduced a draft National Tourism Policy aimed at establishing Nigeria as a global tourism leader. Minister of Tourism Mrs. Lola Ade-John announced the policy during a virtual meeting with stakeholders on Saturday in Abuja.

The policy, developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and other key partners, is a major step towards enhancing Nigeria’s tourism sector. It focuses on sustainable tourism, community engagement, and product diversification to drive economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation.

Ade-John highlighted the policy’s comprehensive approach, which includes digital transformation and synergies with the aviation sector. The draft is expected to be finalized in October and presented to the Federal Executive Council in November.

Stakeholders’ inclusivity has been a priority in the policy’s development, with further consultations planned to refine the document before implementation.