“Nigerian Stock Market Suffers N2.45 Billion Loss as All-Share Index Drops 1.16% Amid Profit-Taking”

This week, the Nigerian stock market faced significant profit-taking activities, leading to widespread sell-offs, particularly among mid and large-cap stocks. These movements contributed to a further decline in the benchmark index, as high trading volumes and negative market internals revealed the market’s underlying weakness. The market’s reaction was also influenced by the recent positive outcomes of the treasury bills and FGN bonds auctions, which saw strong investor subscriptions.

By the end of the week, the bearish trend had solidified, causing the All-Share Index (ASI) to fall by 1.16% on a week-on-week basis, closing at 95,973.45 points. This decline was largely driven by sell-offs in the consumer goods and industrial goods sectors, reflecting the ongoing volatility in the market. Market capitalisation also dropped slightly, ending the week at N55.13 trillion, with a total of N2.45 billion lost from the market. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return for the market now stands at 28.35%.

Throughout the week, trading activities were mixed, with a generally lacklustre sentiment prevailing. The weekly traded volume increased significantly by 183.6% week-on-week to 5.64 billion units, while the weekly traded value declined by 17.78% to N33.05 billion. Additionally, the number of weekly deals fell by 4.60%, totaling 4,993 trades. The downturn was further aggravated by portfolio realignment, despite a positive market breadth, as the number of gainers (43) outpaced the number of losers (36).

Sector-wise, the market performance was mostly positive, except for the NGX-Industrial Goods and NGX-Consumer Goods sectors, which retreated by 4.94% and 1.42% week-on-week, respectively, due to profit-taking pressures. However, the market pullbacks presented buying opportunities that lifted investor sentiment, resulting in gains in the NGX-Oil & Gas (3.54%), NGX-Insurance (1.90%), and NGX-Banking (0.37%) indexes.

As the week ended, certain stocks emerged as top gainers, with RTBRISCOE leading the pack with a 59% increase, followed by TANTALIZER (55%), OANDO (34%), DEAPCAP (30%), and UCAP (27%). On the other hand, stocks such as CUTIX (-37%), DANGCEMENT (-10%), TIP (-10%), THOMASWY (-10%), and BETAGLASS (-19%) were the top losers, primarily due to investor sell-offs.

The NGX index’s current position below the T-line, along with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), signals underlying market weakness. These technical indicators suggest that the market is facing a potential downtrend, as evolving fundamentals and technical conditions weigh on sentiment. Despite this, transaction volume patterns and support levels indicate further buying opportunities, especially as market participants anticipate the release of the Q2 2024 GDP report, along with audited half-year earnings and interim dividend declarations.

Looking ahead, Cowry Research predicts a mixed market performance in the coming week, driven by ongoing portfolio rebalancing and profit-taking activities. Investors are advised to focus on fundamentally sound stocks to navigate the current market conditions.