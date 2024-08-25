Nigeria must stop weaponising insecurity against their opposition, WTO chief says

WTO Chief Urges End to Politicization of Insecurity in Nigeria

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has called on Nigerian politicians to cease using insecurity as a political tool against their rivals. Speaking at the 2024 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos, Okonjo-Iweala criticized the manipulation of security issues for political gain.

In her keynote address, titled “A Social Contract For Nigeria’s Future,” she emphasized the intertwined nature of security and development. “We cannot achieve socio-economic development without security, and we certainly cannot have security without development,” she stated.

Okonjo-Iweala condemned the practice of creating insecurity to undermine political opponents, stressing that this approach results in harm to innocent Nigerians and must be stopped.