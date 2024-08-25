Nigeria must Institutionalize Consistency in Economic Policy Across Administrations – WTO Chief

WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Urges Nigeria to Maintain Policy Consistency Across Administrations

LAGOS, Aug 25 (Reuters) — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has called for policy consistency in Nigeria to ensure economic stability and progress despite changes in administration. Speaking at the 2024 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Eko Hotel & Suites on Sunday, Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that stable economic and social policies, along with continued reforms, are crucial for Nigeria’s development.

In her keynote address, titled “A Social Contract For Nigeria’s Future,” the former Nigerian finance minister criticized the “not-in-my-administration syndrome,” which she believes has hindered Nigeria’s economic performance. She argued for the establishment of a social contract that transcends political affiliations and ensures that critical policies are safeguarded against frequent changes.

Okonjo-Iweala proposed that essential policies should be codified into law after public scrutiny to prevent abrupt shifts with new administrations. She stressed that policy consistency and ongoing reforms are key to achieving the desired path of good governance and progress for Nigeria.