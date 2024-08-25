Nigeria Defends Invalidation Of Over 22,700 Certificates From Togo, Benin Republic

Federal Government Upholds Decision to Void Over 22,700 Degrees from ‘Fake’ Universities

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its decision to invalidate more than 22,700 degree certificates obtained from fraudulent universities in Togo and Benin Republic. Education Minister Tahir Mamman, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, stated that Nigerians holding degrees from these “illegal” institutions are tarnishing the country’s reputation.

Mamman emphasized that the action to nullify certificates from these institutions was justified, noting that the authorities in the neighboring Francophone West African countries also consider the schools as illegitimate. This follows an investigation prompted by an undercover journalist who revealed how he acquired a degree from a Benin Republic university in less than two months and was even mobilized for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Federal Government had suspended the recognition of degrees from these countries and initiated an inquiry into certificate fraud. At a press conference marking his one-year tenure, Mamman disclosed that over 22,700 Nigerians had received fake degrees from these institutions. The findings were part of a report submitted to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) by a committee investigating degree certificate fraud by both foreign and local universities.

Mamman clarified that the Federal Government officially recognizes only three institutions in Togo and five in Benin Republic, labeling all others as illegal. He pointed out that many Nigerians obtained these certificates through racketeering, often without leaving Nigeria, and in collusion with officials both domestically and abroad.

The minister criticized the “fake universities” for exploiting the vulnerability of Nigerians seeking diplomas. He announced that the offices of the Head of Civil Service and the Secretary of the Government of the Federation would work to identify and remove government employees holding fake certificates, urging the private sector to adopt similar measures.