South East

N2.9 Billion NELFUND loan: Igbo Stakeholders Decry Exclusion of schools and universities in South-East

By: David Okafor

Date:

The Concerned Igbo Stakeholders Forum (CISF) has condemned the exclusion of South-East institutions from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) disbursement, which allocated over N2.9 billion to more than 27,000 students across 19 higher education institutions in Nigeria. According to the NELFUND circular, none of the institutions benefiting from this funding are located in the South-East, while at least one institution from each of the other five geopolitical zones is included.

CISF criticized the Nigerian government, led by President Bola Tinubu, for the omission, describing it as a severe oversight and a joke taken too far. The forum questioned the fairness of the distribution process and alleged that claims of non-discrimination by NELFUND are unfounded, pointing out that it is unlikely for the South-East to be the only region excluded by chance.

NELFUND has attributed the exclusion to alleged delays in compliance with verification requirements by South-East institutions. However, CISF argues that this explanation does not justify the absence of South-East institutions in the first batch of disbursements and called for immediate action to rectify the situation.

The forum urged President Tinubu to revise the list and include three to four institutions from the South-East, emphasizing the need for equal treatment and respect for all regions in the Nigerian federation.

