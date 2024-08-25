Madueke’s Hat-Trick Powers Chelsea to First Premier League Win of the Season Against Wolves

Noni Madueke’s hat-trick secured Chelsea’s first Premier League victory of the season in a thrilling match against Wolves. The game got off to a rapid start, with Chelsea taking the lead after just 98 seconds. A Cole Palmer corner was inadvertently flicked on by Matheus Cunha, allowing an unmarked Nicolas Jackson to head the ball home at the back post.

Jackson’s animated celebrations fired up the Molineux crowd, sparking a spirited response from Wolves. Rayan Ait-Nouri set up Cunha, who equalized with a sharp low finish inside the box, then taunted Chelsea’s players in celebration. However, Chelsea quickly regained the lead when Palmer, noticing Wolves’ goalkeeper Jose Sa off his line, executed a precise lob from 30 yards out.

Wolves managed to draw level again just before halftime. Jorgen Strand Larsen pounced on a squared free-kick to poke the ball into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

The second half belonged to Madueke, who netted three goals in a 14-minute span, all from similar positions inside the area, with Palmer providing the assists. Madueke’s hat-trick effectively ended the contest. Joao Felix added a final flourish, scoring from close range after receiving a pass from substitute Pedro Neto, a former Wolves player.

Wolves’ Villain, Chelsea’s Hero

This match was a high-octane, end-to-end spectacle that kept fans glued to the action. The first half featured relentless attacking play and numerous chances, marked by intense confrontations. Remarkably, referee Darren England issued the game’s first yellow card only after the half-hour mark.

Tensions were already high before kickoff, fueled by an Instagram post from Madueke on Saturday night that seemed to criticize Wolverhampton. The Molineux crowd jeered the 22-year-old with every touch, but Madueke thrived under the pressure. He rose to the challenge, delivering a stellar performance and clinical finishing, even though his first goal took a slight deflection.

Madueke’s hat-trick means he has now scored more Premier League goals at Molineux than at Chelsea’s home ground, Stamford Bridge (two in 18 games). After this standout performance, his view of Wolverhampton may have changed for the better.