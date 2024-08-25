Menu
Lifestyle News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Heat Up Cannes with a Yacht Getaway

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves in France, showing off his beach body during a luxurious yacht trip in the Mediterranean. The actor was spotted taking a dip in the cool, blue waters off Cannes before relaxing on the expansive deck to work on his tan.

Sporting a man-bun, DiCaprio looked effortlessly stylish, leaving fans curious whether it’s a choice for an upcoming role or just a personal style preference.

His girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was right by his side, stunning in a tiny bikini to avoid tan lines. At one point, she even went topless, playfully covering herself with just her hands.

The couple wasn’t alone on their romantic escape; they were joined by a group of friends aboard the yacht. Despite the company, the spacious vessel likely allowed for some private moments.

DiCaprio and Ceretti are nearing a relationship milestone, as they were first linked in August last year, marking their one-year anniversary.

