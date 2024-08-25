Kogi SDP Governorship Candidate Ajaka Demands Probe After Attack by APC Loyalists

Alhaji Murtala Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, has called for a thorough investigation into the violent assault on him and his supporters by political thugs at the Supreme Court premises on Friday. The attack occurred following the dismissal of his appeal against Governor Usman Ododo’s election.

In a statement, Ajaka condemned the attack as both a personal and democratic violation, urging Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and other security agencies to ensure those responsible are held accountable. He emphasized that such violence against a candidate exploring legal remedies to reclaim their mandate is unacceptable.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Ododo’s election, Ajaka described the ruling as a “miscarriage of justice” and expressed disappointment in the judiciary’s handling of the case. He vowed to regroup and return stronger for the 2027 elections while focusing on supporting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in pursuing accountability and transparency in governance.