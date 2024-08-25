Kanye West and Daughter North Enjoy Toy Shopping in South Korea

Kanye West and his daughter North were spotted enjoying some father-daughter time at a Korean toy store during their visit to South Korea. The outing came after Kanye’s performance at the “Vultures 2” event on Friday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

While Kanye and North explored the store, Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori and the couple’s other children were elsewhere. Photos captured Kanye and North engaging with fans and fashion figures.

The family trip follows a successful event and is a departure from son Saint’s current European vacation with Kim Kardashian, who shared pictures of Saint meeting Real Madrid players in Madrid. The South Korean adventure seems to be a memorable experience for Kanye and his children.