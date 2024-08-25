Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Kanye West and Daughter North Enjoy Toy Shopping in South Korea

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Kanye West and his daughter North were spotted enjoying some father-daughter time at a Korean toy store during their visit to South Korea. The outing came after Kanye’s performance at the “Vultures 2” event on Friday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

While Kanye and North explored the store, Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori and the couple’s other children were elsewhere. Photos captured Kanye and North engaging with fans and fashion figures.

The family trip follows a successful event and is a departure from son Saint’s current European vacation with Kim Kardashian, who shared pictures of Saint meeting Real Madrid players in Madrid. The South Korean adventure seems to be a memorable experience for Kanye and his children.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Over 22,500 Nigerians Found with Fake Degrees from Benin and Togo
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Over 22,500 Nigerians Found with Fake Degrees from Benin and Togo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Nigerian government has revealed that more than 22,500...

Indians Taking Over Jobs In Nigeria’s Oil And Gas Sector While Nigerian Expatriates Are Unemployed and Jobless – PENGASSAN Laments

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
PENGASSAN Criticizes Increasing Expatriate Dominance in Nigeria’s Oil Sector The...

Boko Haram Suspected Terrorists Kill Four Farmers in Borno State

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members have killed...

IPOB Warns South-East Youths Against Joining British Army Recruitment Over Historical Exploitation

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Over 22,500 Nigerians Found with Fake Degrees from Benin and Togo

ASUU 0
The Nigerian government has revealed that more than 22,500...

Indians Taking Over Jobs In Nigeria’s Oil And Gas Sector While Nigerian Expatriates Are Unemployed and Jobless – PENGASSAN Laments

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
PENGASSAN Criticizes Increasing Expatriate Dominance in Nigeria’s Oil Sector The...

Boko Haram Suspected Terrorists Kill Four Farmers in Borno State

Top Stories 0
Terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members have killed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Over 22,500 Nigerians Found with Fake Degrees from Benin and Togo

By Naija247news - 0