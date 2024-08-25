“Journalist Adejuwon Soyinka Released, DSS Seize Passport”

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released Adejuwon Soyinka, an investigative journalist and the Pioneer Editor of BBC Pidgin Service, after briefly detaining him on Sunday at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Soyinka, who currently serves as the West African Regional Editor for The Conversation Africa, was apprehended upon his arrival from the United Kingdom on a Virgin Atlantic flight around 5:40 am. Following several hours of questioning, he was released, although his passport was confiscated.

As of the time of reporting, the DSS has not provided any explanation for Soyinka’s detention. Concern arose among his friends and colleagues when Soyinka could not be reached, and calls to his phone went unanswered.

When contacted, DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya denied any knowledge of the arrest, stating, “I am not aware of the matter you have raised.”