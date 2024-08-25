Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

It’s Sad No Woman Emerged NBA President In 30 Years – Appeal Court President

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

ustice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, has called for greater gender equity within the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Annual General Conference of the NBA on Sunday at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, Justice Dongban-Mensem expressed her concern over the lack of female representation at the helm of the association.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“It is quite sad that we have not had a female president of the Bar for over three decades,” she remarked to an audience filled with legal luminaries and dignitaries.

In the recent NBA election held in July, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afam Osigwe was elected as the next president, following in the footsteps of predecessors Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), Olumide Akpata, and Paul Usoro. However, Justice Dongban-Mensem emphasized the importance of electing a female president to demonstrate the Bar’s commitment to equity and justice.

“Equity and vibrant justice, especially gender-wise, should be fortified and demonstrated in the Nigerian Bar Association,” she stated. Reflecting on the history of the NBA, she noted that since its inception, only one woman, Dame Priscilla Kuye, has held the position of president, serving from 1991 to 1992.

“It is not encouraging that in a profession that boasts near equality, we have only had one female president in over three decades,” Justice Dongban-Mensem added. “We cannot demand equity in a progressive society while being regressive in our own ranks. Therefore, more must be done.”

The event, themed ‘Pressing Forward: A National Posture to Rebuilding Nigeria,’ was attended by prominent figures from Nigeria and beyond. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), delivered the keynote address, while former Ghanaian President John Mahama and Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, were also present. Additionally, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas were represented at the conference.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Telegram Chief Pavel Durov To Appear In Court Amid Allegations of Criminal Activity
Next article
Vietnam-Bound Businessman Arrested at Lagos Airport Excretes 68 Wraps of Cocaine
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

USMNT Yunus Musah Confident of Turnaround Despite AC Milan Defeat to Parma 2-1

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan suffered their first defeat of the...

“He Will Score” – Ancelotti on Mbappe’s Slow La Liga Start

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Mbappe Fails to Score Again for Real Madrid Despite...

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on Target as Liverpool Defeat Brentford in Slot’s First Premier League Home Win

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Slot Secures Victory in First Premier League Home Game...

Ukraine is losing the plot in Africa

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Mali Cuts Ties with Ukraine After Rebel Support Scandal On...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

USMNT Yunus Musah Confident of Turnaround Despite AC Milan Defeat to Parma 2-1

Other Sports 0
WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan suffered their first defeat of the...

“He Will Score” – Ancelotti on Mbappe’s Slow La Liga Start

Other Sports 0
Mbappe Fails to Score Again for Real Madrid Despite...

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on Target as Liverpool Defeat Brentford in Slot’s First Premier League Home Win

Other Sports 0
Slot Secures Victory in First Premier League Home Game...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

USMNT Yunus Musah Confident of Turnaround Despite AC Milan Defeat to...

Emman Tochi - 0