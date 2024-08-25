It’s Sad No Woman Emerged NBA President In 30 Years – Appeal Court President

ustice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, has called for greater gender equity within the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Annual General Conference of the NBA on Sunday at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, Justice Dongban-Mensem expressed her concern over the lack of female representation at the helm of the association.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“It is quite sad that we have not had a female president of the Bar for over three decades,” she remarked to an audience filled with legal luminaries and dignitaries.

In the recent NBA election held in July, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afam Osigwe was elected as the next president, following in the footsteps of predecessors Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), Olumide Akpata, and Paul Usoro. However, Justice Dongban-Mensem emphasized the importance of electing a female president to demonstrate the Bar’s commitment to equity and justice.

“Equity and vibrant justice, especially gender-wise, should be fortified and demonstrated in the Nigerian Bar Association,” she stated. Reflecting on the history of the NBA, she noted that since its inception, only one woman, Dame Priscilla Kuye, has held the position of president, serving from 1991 to 1992.

“It is not encouraging that in a profession that boasts near equality, we have only had one female president in over three decades,” Justice Dongban-Mensem added. “We cannot demand equity in a progressive society while being regressive in our own ranks. Therefore, more must be done.”

The event, themed ‘Pressing Forward: A National Posture to Rebuilding Nigeria,’ was attended by prominent figures from Nigeria and beyond. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), delivered the keynote address, while former Ghanaian President John Mahama and Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, were also present. Additionally, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas were represented at the conference.