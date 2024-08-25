Menu
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens in Gaza Amid Cease-Fire Talks in Egypt

By: By Naija247news

Date:

CAIRO (AP) — Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 36 Palestinians in southern Gaza, according to health workers. The attacks targeted Khan Younis and Rafah, including a strike on a family home that resulted in the deaths of eleven family members. The Israeli military is investigating the reports.

The escalation comes as high-level cease-fire talks are underway in Egypt, with U.S. and Egyptian officials engaging in negotiations. Hamas is expected to be briefed on the talks but is not participating directly. The conflict, which began with a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, has claimed over 40,000 Palestinian lives, with widespread destruction and displacement in Gaza.

The U.S. is working to mediate between Israel and Hamas, aiming to address key issues, including Israeli control over strategic corridors in Gaza.

