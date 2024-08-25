Israel Launches Airstrikes on Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel has reported airstrikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, claiming to have preemptively targeted rocket launchers in response to what it identified as preparations for an aerial attack on Israel. The Israeli military stated that around 100 fighter jets destroyed “thousands” of rocket launchers on Sunday morning, describing the action as a defensive measure. The strikes resulted in three reported fatalities in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets at northern Israel, marking the beginning of what it termed “phase one” of a multi-stage offensive. No casualties have been reported in Israel from this barrage.

The recent exchange represents a significant escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran. The conflict has intensified following the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on October 7. Hezbollah claims its actions are in support of Hamas, both of which are designated as terrorist organizations by Israel, the UK, and other nations.

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, more than 560 people have been killed, predominantly Hezbollah fighters, with 26 civilians and 23 soldiers reported dead in Israel. The UN has also reported nearly 200,000 displaced individuals on both sides of the border.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that the airstrikes were conducted after detecting extensive preparations by Hezbollah for a large-scale attack. The IDF targeted over 40 launch areas, some reportedly aimed at central Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel’s determination to defend its territory and assist displaced residents.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz emphasized that Israel aims to protect its citizens and territory but does not seek an all-out war. Lebanese civilians have been warned to evacuate areas where Hezbollah operates.

Hezbollah claimed its rocket attacks were a response to the killing of a senior commander, Fuad Shukr, in an Israeli strike last month. Hezbollah dismissed Israeli claims that the airstrikes had prevented a larger attack. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to address the situation later on Sunday.

The escalation comes amid ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza.