Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Knife Attack in Solingen, Germany

SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, that left three dead and eight injured. The assault occurred during a festival celebrating the city’s 650th anniversary. The IS statement, released Saturday, claimed the attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic State” who targeted Christians to “avenge Muslims in Palestine and elsewhere.” This claim has not been verified, and no evidence was provided.

Police have detained a suspect, identified as a 15-year-old boy, who is believed to have had prior knowledge of the attack but was not the attacker himself. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister Herbert Reul confirmed that the suspect was being questioned and that evidence and clues have been gathered.

The attack occurred in front of a stage at the “Festival of Diversity,” which was immediately canceled. Authorities are conducting widespread investigations and have set up an online portal for witness contributions.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and state officials pledged support for the city and emphasized the need for unity against violence. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed shock and solidarity with the victims and their families.

Despite losing its territorial control and many leaders, the Islamic State continues to carry out and claim responsibility for attacks globally, including recent operations in Iran and Russia.