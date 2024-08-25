IPOB Warns South-East Youths Against Joining British Army Recruitment Over Historical Exploitation

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a strong warning to youths in the South-East region, advising them against participating in the British Army recruitment. In a statement released on Saturday by spokesperson Emma Powerful, IPOB described the recruitment effort as a deceptive scheme to exploit and discard African youths, citing the historical mistreatment of African soldiers who fought for Britain during World War I.

The group emphasized that despite the significant sacrifices made by African soldiers, many were never recognized or compensated, unlike their British counterparts. IPOB recalled that thousands of African soldiers who served in World War I were abandoned by Britain, with those who survived being sent back to Africa without proper acknowledgment or compensation.

The statement further criticized the British government’s ongoing recruitment of Africans, including Biafrans, as part of its military forces. IPOB accused Britain of targeting Biafrans specifically and urged them to avoid being used as “sacrificial lambs” for a nation that does not value their lives.

IPOB called on Biafran parents to advise their children against joining the British military and urged youths to support their cause of restoring Biafra rather than sacrificing their lives for what they described as “imperialist globalist warmongers.”