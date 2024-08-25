Menu
South East

IPOB Warns South-East Youths Against Joining British Army Recruitment Over Historical Exploitation

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a strong warning to youths in the South-East region, advising them against participating in the British Army recruitment. In a statement released on Saturday by spokesperson Emma Powerful, IPOB described the recruitment effort as a deceptive scheme to exploit and discard African youths, citing the historical mistreatment of African soldiers who fought for Britain during World War I.

The group emphasized that despite the significant sacrifices made by African soldiers, many were never recognized or compensated, unlike their British counterparts. IPOB recalled that thousands of African soldiers who served in World War I were abandoned by Britain, with those who survived being sent back to Africa without proper acknowledgment or compensation.

The statement further criticized the British government’s ongoing recruitment of Africans, including Biafrans, as part of its military forces. IPOB accused Britain of targeting Biafrans specifically and urged them to avoid being used as “sacrificial lambs” for a nation that does not value their lives.

IPOB called on Biafran parents to advise their children against joining the British military and urged youths to support their cause of restoring Biafra rather than sacrificing their lives for what they described as “imperialist globalist warmongers.”

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

