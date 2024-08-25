Indians Taking Over Jobs In Nigeria’s Oil And Gas Sector While Nigerian Expatriates Are Unemployed and Jobless – PENGASSAN Laments

PENGASSAN Criticizes Increasing Expatriate Dominance in Nigeria’s Oil Sector

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has expressed alarm over the rising presence of expatriates, particularly Indian nationals, in the Nigerian oil sector. This was highlighted by PENGASSAN President Mr. Festus Osifo during the closing of the 3rd Energy and Labour Summit in Abuja on Friday. Osifo criticized the abuse of the expatriate quota system, noting that expatriates are increasingly occupying low-level positions meant for Nigerian workers.

Osifo pointed out that expatriates are filling roles such as vulcanisers and even gatekeepers, which he argues should be held by Nigerians. He cited Sterling Oil as an example, where, he claimed, there are more Indian employees than Nigerian ones. The union has engaged with the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board to address the issue but has seen little progress.

According to Osifo, some companies are exploiting the system by registering multiple entities to facilitate the importation of expatriate workers. This manipulation allows them to bypass regulations and employ large numbers of foreign workers at the expense of Nigerian graduates seeking employment.

Osifo called on the Federal Government to take urgent action to rectify the situation and safeguard Nigerian workers’ rights and opportunities. He also highlighted that expatriates at facilities like Indorama in Port Harcourt are paid in U.S. dollars, exacerbating the disparity faced by Nigerian workers who struggle with currency devaluation.

“This situation is unacceptable and must be addressed immediately,” Osifo emphasized.