Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Diaspora News

Indians Taking Over Jobs In Nigeria’s Oil And Gas Sector While Nigerian Expatriates Are Unemployed and Jobless – PENGASSAN Laments

By: By Naija247news

Date:

PENGASSAN Criticizes Increasing Expatriate Dominance in Nigeria’s Oil Sector

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has expressed alarm over the rising presence of expatriates, particularly Indian nationals, in the Nigerian oil sector. This was highlighted by PENGASSAN President Mr. Festus Osifo during the closing of the 3rd Energy and Labour Summit in Abuja on Friday. Osifo criticized the abuse of the expatriate quota system, noting that expatriates are increasingly occupying low-level positions meant for Nigerian workers.

Osifo pointed out that expatriates are filling roles such as vulcanisers and even gatekeepers, which he argues should be held by Nigerians. He cited Sterling Oil as an example, where, he claimed, there are more Indian employees than Nigerian ones. The union has engaged with the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board to address the issue but has seen little progress.

According to Osifo, some companies are exploiting the system by registering multiple entities to facilitate the importation of expatriate workers. This manipulation allows them to bypass regulations and employ large numbers of foreign workers at the expense of Nigerian graduates seeking employment.

Osifo called on the Federal Government to take urgent action to rectify the situation and safeguard Nigerian workers’ rights and opportunities. He also highlighted that expatriates at facilities like Indorama in Port Harcourt are paid in U.S. dollars, exacerbating the disparity faced by Nigerian workers who struggle with currency devaluation.

“This situation is unacceptable and must be addressed immediately,” Osifo emphasized.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Boko Haram Suspected Terrorists Kill Four Farmers in Borno State
Next article
Over 22,500 Nigerians Found with Fake Degrees from Benin and Togo
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Kanye West and Daughter North Enjoy Toy Shopping in South Korea

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Kanye West and his daughter North were spotted enjoying...

Over 22,500 Nigerians Found with Fake Degrees from Benin and Togo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Nigerian government has revealed that more than 22,500...

Boko Haram Suspected Terrorists Kill Four Farmers in Borno State

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members have killed...

IPOB Warns South-East Youths Against Joining British Army Recruitment Over Historical Exploitation

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Kanye West and Daughter North Enjoy Toy Shopping in South Korea

Lifestyle News 0
Kanye West and his daughter North were spotted enjoying...

Over 22,500 Nigerians Found with Fake Degrees from Benin and Togo

ASUU 0
The Nigerian government has revealed that more than 22,500...

Boko Haram Suspected Terrorists Kill Four Farmers in Borno State

Top Stories 0
Terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members have killed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Kanye West and Daughter North Enjoy Toy Shopping in South Korea

By Naija247news - 0