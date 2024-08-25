Hungry Nigerians will vote Tinubu out in 2027, APC chieftain, Eze

APC Chieftain Eze Urges Restraint from Attacks on Rotimi Amaechi

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) leader and ally of former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, has advised the Rivers State chapter of the party, led by caretaker committee chairman Chief Tony Okocha, to refrain from making derogatory remarks about Amaechi.

Eze’s comments on Sunday were a response to Okocha’s recent statement, which suggested that there was a plan to elevate Amaechi within the party to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Okocha had criticized Amaechi, accusing him of undermining President Tinubu during his candidacy and aligning with the opposition.

Eze cautioned against efforts to tarnish Amaechi’s reputation through smear campaigns and defamatory remarks. He emphasized that these actions aim to undermine Amaechi’s standing with Nigerians.

Rejecting Okocha’s assertion that Amaechi intends to use Rivers APC Chairman Chief Emeka Beke to oppose Tinubu in 2027, Eze pointed out the broader challenges facing the nation, including administrative inefficiencies, corruption, and rising costs, which pose significant challenges for Tinubu’s presidency.

Eze emphasized that Amaechi, known for his non-confrontational approach, has never been one to seek power through conflict.

He also clarified that at the APC’s founding, Tinubu was appointed the National Leader while Amaechi became the South-South leader.

Despite Buhari’s presidency, Tinubu retained his position, underscoring the established leadership roles within the party.

Regarding the legal dispute, Eze highlighted the comprehensive ruling by Justice Sika H. Aprioku of the Port Harcourt State High Court.

The court addressed the illegal removal of elected party officials and criticized the appointment of Okocha’s committee as unconstitutional and unfair.

Eze asserted that this judgment, which protects the rights of the reinstated party officials, is unlikely to be overturned on appeal.