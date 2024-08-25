“He Will Score” – Ancelotti on Mbappe’s Slow La Liga Start

Mbappe Fails to Score Again for Real Madrid Despite Playing as Striker

WHAT HAPPENED?

Kylian Mbappe started as a center-forward for Real Madrid in their 3-0 win against Real Valladolid on Sunday but failed to find the net. Despite having four shots, only one was on target, and he was substituted in the 87th minute. His replacement, 18-year-old Endrick, scored Madrid’s final goal shortly after.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Mbappe, who scored in his competitive debut in the UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta, has yet to open his La Liga account. He also failed to score in Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Mallorca in the season opener.

WHAT ANCELOTTI SAID

When asked if Mbappe was struggling in the striker role, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed confidence in the forward. He stated, “Mbappe is not penalized at all by playing as a No. 9. He is a spectacular forward, fast, moves very well without the ball, and attacks space. Today he had three or four chances and he is going to score as he always has, no matter what position he plays in.”

WHAT’S NEXT FOR MBAPPE?

Mbappe will aim to break his scoring drought when Real Madrid faces Las Palmas in La Liga on Thursday, followed by a home game against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu three days later.