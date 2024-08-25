Hamas Rejects Israeli New Conditions, Jeopardizing Gaza Ceasefire Talks

CAIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Hamas announced on Sunday that it rejects new conditions set by Israel in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire negotiations, raising doubts about the likelihood of a breakthrough in the latest U.S.-supported attempt to end the 10-month conflict. Efforts to reach a lasting agreement have stalled for months, with no resolution to halt Israel’s military operations in Gaza or secure the release of remaining hostages captured by Hamas during its October 7 attack on Israel.

Key issues in the talks, mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, include the presence of Israeli forces in the Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow border area between Gaza and Egypt. Hamas accused Israel of reneging on earlier commitments to withdraw troops from the Corridor and introducing new demands, such as screening displaced Palestinians returning to northern Gaza.

“We will not accept discussions about retractions from what we agreed to on July 2 or new conditions,” stated Hamas official Osama Hamdan on the group’s Al-Aqsa TV.

Hamdan added that Hamas has communicated its response to the mediators, dismissing U.S. claims of an imminent deal as false. A Hamas delegation departed Cairo on Sunday after meetings with mediators, with senior official Izzat El-Reshiq emphasizing that any agreement must include a permanent ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.