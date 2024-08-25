Hamas Calls on Arab and Muslim Countries to condemn Quran burning by Israeli soldiers

Israeli Forces for Desecrating Quran and Mosques in Gaza

Hamas has urged Arab and Muslim nations, as well as global organizations, to condemn what they describe as Israeli forces’ desecration of the Quran at a mosque in Gaza. In a statement, the Palestinian group accused Israeli soldiers of burning copies of the Quran and destroying mosques, labeling these acts as evidence of extremism and hatred.

Footage aired by Al Jazeera Arabic, reportedly from Israeli soldiers’ cameras, showed pages of the Quran being ripped and burned at the Bani Saleh Mosque in northern Gaza. Another video from an Israeli drone depicted the bombing of the historic Grand Mosque in Khan Younis. The Gaza Government Media Office reported that over the past 10 months, Israeli forces have destroyed 610 mosques and three churches.

Hamas appealed to the global community to defend Muslim and Christian holy sites in Palestine and to end what they termed a “war of extermination” against Gaza. The ongoing Israeli offensive has resulted in more than 40,200 Palestinian deaths and widespread destruction across Gaza.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in the United States also condemned the alleged desecration, urging President Joe Biden to denounce Israel’s actions and halt weapons transfers to the Israeli government. CAIR described the targeting of mosques as a part of Israel’s broader war on Islam.

Despite the destruction, Muslim Palestinians in Gaza continue to hold prayers near the ruins of destroyed mosques, although such gatherings have been targeted by Israeli bombings. Recent attacks have resulted in numerous deaths, including at a mosque in the Shati refugee camp and a school in Gaza City sheltering displaced civilians. There have been recurring allegations of Israeli soldiers violating the sanctity of Muslim holy sites, including a previous incident where Israeli troops conducted Jewish prayers inside a mosque in the West Bank.