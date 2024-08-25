Gov Obaseki’s Wife, Betsy Launches PDP Women Campaign In Edo

Betsy Obaseki Launches Women’s Campaign for Edo State Governorship Election

Betsy Obaseki, the wife of Edo State Governor and Chairperson of the PDP Women Campaign Council, has officially kicked off the women’s campaign for the upcoming governorship election in the state, scheduled for September 21.

The campaign began in Uromi, with women leaders from Esan North East and Esan South East Local Government Areas meeting Mrs. Obaseki. In her speech, she thanked the women for their unwavering support during the 2020 election, highlighting their crucial role in securing Governor Obaseki’s second term. “You stood firm in 2020, ensuring Governor Obaseki’s re-election, especially during challenging times. I’m here to thank you on behalf of the Governor and myself,” Mrs. Obaseki said.

She introduced Mrs. Ifeyinwa Asue Ighodalo, the wife of the PDP governorship candidate, as the potential next First Lady of Edo State. Mrs. Ighodalo pledged to continue the current administration’s efforts, particularly focusing on women’s empowerment in agriculture. “If elected, I will continue the work that has already been started, especially in empowering women in agriculture. We aim to make Edo State a leader in women’s agricultural participation,” she stated.

Local leaders also spoke at the event, commending Mrs. Obaseki’s contributions. The women leader from Esan North East noted the progress women have made under her leadership, including having a female Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Maria Edekor, and a female Council Vice Chairman, Mrs. Susan Otekpe.

The Women Leader of Esan South East praised​⬤