French police arrest man suspected of attempted arson against synagogue

Suspect Arrested for Attempted Arson at Synagogue in La Grande-Motte

LA GRANDE-MOTTE, France, Aug 24 — A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to set a synagogue on fire in La Grande-Motte, a southern French city, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed. The suspect, a 33-year-old Algerian according to BFM TV, reportedly ignited several doors of the synagogue and nearby cars.

About 200 police officers were involved in the search for the suspect, who was apprehended in Nîmes on Saturday evening. The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office reported that the suspect fired at police before being wounded in the face during the exchange. Two additional individuals were also detained.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal noted that a policeman sustained minor injuries from a gas bottle explosion during the police operation. Attal condemned the incident as an antisemitic attack and emphasized France’s commitment to combating such violence.

Following the attack, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. local time, local authorities increased security for synagogues, Jewish schools, and businesses across France. This incident comes amid a rise in antisemitic acts across Europe following recent conflicts involving Hamas and Israel. The suspect was reportedly seen on CCTV with a Palestinian flag before the attack.