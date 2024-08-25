Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

French police arrest man suspected of attempted arson against synagogue

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Suspect Arrested for Attempted Arson at Synagogue in La Grande-Motte

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

LA GRANDE-MOTTE, France, Aug 24 — A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to set a synagogue on fire in La Grande-Motte, a southern French city, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed. The suspect, a 33-year-old Algerian according to BFM TV, reportedly ignited several doors of the synagogue and nearby cars.

About 200 police officers were involved in the search for the suspect, who was apprehended in Nîmes on Saturday evening. The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office reported that the suspect fired at police before being wounded in the face during the exchange. Two additional individuals were also detained.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal noted that a policeman sustained minor injuries from a gas bottle explosion during the police operation. Attal condemned the incident as an antisemitic attack and emphasized France’s commitment to combating such violence.

Following the attack, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. local time, local authorities increased security for synagogues, Jewish schools, and businesses across France. This incident comes amid a rise in antisemitic acts across Europe following recent conflicts involving Hamas and Israel. The suspect was reportedly seen on CCTV with a Palestinian flag before the attack.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kanye West and Daughter North Enjoy Toy Shopping in South Korea
Next article
Arsenal Triumph Over Aston Villa Despite Late Drama at Villa Park
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Gov Obaseki’s Wife, Betsy Launches PDP Women Campaign In Edo

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Betsy Obaseki Launches Women’s Campaign for Edo State Governorship...

Hamas Calls on Arab and Muslim Countries to condemn Quran burning by Israeli soldiers

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Israeli Forces for Desecrating Quran and Mosques in Gaza Hamas...

EFF’s Deputy Leader Floyd Shivambu Defects to Zuma’s Party, Shaking Up South African Politics

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a prominent political force...

Edo Election: APC Full Of Lies, Made Life Difficult For Us – Obaseki

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has criticized the All...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gov Obaseki’s Wife, Betsy Launches PDP Women Campaign In Edo

Politics & Govt News 0
Betsy Obaseki Launches Women’s Campaign for Edo State Governorship...

Hamas Calls on Arab and Muslim Countries to condemn Quran burning by Israeli soldiers

Geopolitics 0
Israeli Forces for Desecrating Quran and Mosques in Gaza Hamas...

EFF’s Deputy Leader Floyd Shivambu Defects to Zuma’s Party, Shaking Up South African Politics

Democracy Africa 0
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a prominent political force...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Gov Obaseki’s Wife, Betsy Launches PDP Women Campaign In Edo

Babatunde Akinsola - 0