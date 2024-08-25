Federal High Court Freezes 32 Bank Accounts Linked to #EndBadGovernance Protests

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the freezing of 32 bank accounts allegedly associated with the recent #EndBadGovernance protests across Nigeria. This court directive, issued on Thursday, mandates banks to place a Post-No-Debit (PND) order on these accounts and to apprehend any individuals involved in transactions related to them.

The ruling by Justice Emeka Nwite followed an ex-parte motion filed by Ibrahim Mohammed, Counsel to the Inspector-General of Police. Mohammed alleged that the accounts were involved in activities related to terrorism financing, treason, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking. The court’s intention is to prevent the suspects from withdrawing or transferring funds, which could undermine the ongoing investigation and potential prosecution.

Justice Nwite instructed the banks to provide details of the accounts and to block ATM access while allowing inflows into the accounts from the date of the court order.

The application, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1219/2024, identifies several affected accounts, including those belonging to PA.LIN.HO Global Service Ltd, Innocent Angel Lovet Chinyere Nkiru, Obidient Movement Multipurpose Cooperative Society, and Great Communicators Champion Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. The frozen accounts span multiple banks, including Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, FCMB, UBA, EcoBank, and Union Bank, among others.

Detective Gregory Woji, who supported the ex-parte motion, revealed that initial investigations showed some suspects were being recruited by financiers to incite violence and disrupt public order. Woji also noted that foreign nationals might be involved in these activities.

He argued that freezing the accounts and ordering the suspects’ arrest was crucial for justice and to prevent further harm while the investigation and potential prosecution proceed.