Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Federal High Court Freezes 32 Bank Accounts Linked to #EndBadGovernance Protests

By: By Naija247news

Date:

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the freezing of 32 bank accounts allegedly associated with the recent #EndBadGovernance protests across Nigeria. This court directive, issued on Thursday, mandates banks to place a Post-No-Debit (PND) order on these accounts and to apprehend any individuals involved in transactions related to them.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The ruling by Justice Emeka Nwite followed an ex-parte motion filed by Ibrahim Mohammed, Counsel to the Inspector-General of Police. Mohammed alleged that the accounts were involved in activities related to terrorism financing, treason, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking. The court’s intention is to prevent the suspects from withdrawing or transferring funds, which could undermine the ongoing investigation and potential prosecution.

Justice Nwite instructed the banks to provide details of the accounts and to block ATM access while allowing inflows into the accounts from the date of the court order.

The application, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1219/2024, identifies several affected accounts, including those belonging to PA.LIN.HO Global Service Ltd, Innocent Angel Lovet Chinyere Nkiru, Obidient Movement Multipurpose Cooperative Society, and Great Communicators Champion Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. The frozen accounts span multiple banks, including Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, FCMB, UBA, EcoBank, and Union Bank, among others.

Detective Gregory Woji, who supported the ex-parte motion, revealed that initial investigations showed some suspects were being recruited by financiers to incite violence and disrupt public order. Woji also noted that foreign nationals might be involved in these activities.

He argued that freezing the accounts and ordering the suspects’ arrest was crucial for justice and to prevent further harm while the investigation and potential prosecution proceed.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nollywood Actress Sharon Okpamen Dies After Childbirth Complications
Next article
Hungry Nigerians will vote Tinubu out in 2027, APC chieftain, Eze
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Risks Disintegration Like Yugoslavia, Sudan, The Patriots Warn:

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
A group of elder statesmen known as The Patriots,...

Declare state of emergency on food as Nigerians are hungry and angry, Clark tells Tinubu

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Chief Edwin Clark Urges President Tinubu to Declare State...

Tinubu rules: This is no time for a new Constitution, but…

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
President Tinubu Prioritizes Economic Reform Before Constitutional Review Presidential spokesperson...

Hungry Nigerians will vote Tinubu out in 2027, APC chieftain, Eze

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
APC Chieftain Eze Urges Restraint from Attacks on Rotimi...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Risks Disintegration Like Yugoslavia, Sudan, The Patriots Warn:

Election Views 0
A group of elder statesmen known as The Patriots,...

Declare state of emergency on food as Nigerians are hungry and angry, Clark tells Tinubu

South South 0
Chief Edwin Clark Urges President Tinubu to Declare State...

Tinubu rules: This is no time for a new Constitution, but…

Election Views 0
President Tinubu Prioritizes Economic Reform Before Constitutional Review Presidential spokesperson...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Risks Disintegration Like Yugoslavia, Sudan, The Patriots Warn:

Babatunde Akinsola - 0