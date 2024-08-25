Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused the European Commission (EC) of intentionally blocking Russian crude oil deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia through Ukraine. Szijjarto claims that Brussels’ refusal to mediate in the dispute between Budapest, Bratislava, and Kiev over the oil blockage indicates that the EC is behind the disruption.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In June, Ukraine halted the transit of Russian oil supplied by Lukoil via the Druzhba pipeline due to sanctions on the company. This move has impacted landlocked Hungary and Slovakia, depriving them of oil previously transported through Ukrainian territory.

Szijjarto argued that the EC’s decision to reject Hungary and Slovakia’s request for intervention proves that Brussels directed Kiev to create problems in the energy sector for these nations. The EC has stated that there is no evidence that Ukraine’s sanctions threaten Europe’s overall energy security and noted that oil continues to flow through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary.

Politico recently reported that Hungary proposed a solution involving the rebranding of Lukoil’s products to restore the Russian oil flow. This approach would involve paying an extra $1.50 per barrel to ensure transit outside previous agreements.

Brussels imposed a sea transport ban on Russian crude oil in December 2022 as part of its sanctions against Moscow but granted exemptions to Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. Both Hungary and Slovakia have resisted the EU’s policies on military aid to Ukraine and advocate for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the EU for failing to address the issue, suggesting that Brussels is using energy supplies as leverage against Budapest and Bratislava.