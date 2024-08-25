Menu
Geopolitics

Europe is Directly Involved in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Josep Borrell

By Naija247news

Date:

EU Chief Diplomat:
The European Union is directly involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Josep Borrell, the EU’s chief diplomat. Speaking at the ‘Quo Vadis Europa?’ seminar in Santander, Spain, Borrell stated that the outcome of the conflict will shape Europe’s geopolitical future.

Borrell emphasized, “What is happening in Ukraine will determine the geopolitical future of Europe. We must consider Ukraine as participants in this conflict. We are not a party to the war, but we are part of the conflict, and its resolution will impact our peace and security.”

Since December 2019, Borrell has served as the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. He has previously supported Ukrainian actions against Russia and advocated for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s weapon use to advance peace efforts.

While Russia has accused the US and its allies of direct involvement in the conflict, the West maintains that providing over $100 billion in aid and imposing sanctions does not equate to participating in the hostilities. Borrell has also suggested that the EU uses Ukraine as a proxy against Russia, and in March, he noted that Western involvement is driven by strategic interests rather than solely supporting Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the West’s approach, accusing it of fighting Russia “to the last Ukrainian.”

