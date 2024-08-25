Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Engineers Praise Dangote Petroleum Refinery as ‘Awesome’ and ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ahead of PMS Rollout

By: David Okafor

Date:

The League of engineering bodies in Nigeria has lauded the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals and the Dangote Fertiliser Plant in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, describing the scale and quality of the facilities as “awesome” and “mind-blowing.” The praise comes as the company gears up for the rollout of its premium motor spirit (PMS) product, commonly known as petrol.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The League, which includes the National Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), Association of Consulting Engineers in Nigeria (ACEN), and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), visited the complex over the weekend. They were hosted by Mr. Devakumar Edwin, Vice President of Oil & Gas at Dangote Industries Limited.

The engineers commended Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries Limited, for employing and nurturing Nigerian engineers, who guided the visit. Margaret Oguntala, the 34th and first female President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, expressed her admiration, calling the facility “mind-blowing.” She noted that the refinery’s advanced infrastructure and the involvement of young Nigerian engineers are a source of hope for the future of engineering in Nigeria.

Prof. Azikwe Peter Onwualu from the Nigerian Academy of Engineering echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that the Dangote Refinery represents significant progress and should be widely acknowledged. He encouraged Dangote to continue his impactful work, asserting that such development could mitigate societal unrest.

Prof. Sadiq Abubakar, President of COREN, praised the refinery as evidence of Nigerian engineers’ global competitiveness. He highlighted the emotional impact of the visit and urged Dangote to keep up his efforts, which exemplify the capabilities of Nigerian professionals.

Mr. Edwin addressed concerns about the perceived monopoly of Dangote’s ventures, explaining that pioneering projects often pave the way for others. He noted that the refinery aims to reduce energy and production costs, enhance environmental sustainability, and increase the production of high-demand gasoline. The facility is designed to produce Euro V quality products, ensure crude flexibility, and create a $21 billion annual market for Nigerian crude.

Technical Consultant Engr. Babajide Soyode expressed pride in the project, emphasizing Dangote’s commitment to meeting the needs of Nigerians through his visionary approach.

With production set to begin, the Dangote Refinery is expected to boost local petrol supply and save significant foreign exchange for Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Defends Invalidation Of Over 22,700 Certificates From Togo, Benin Republic
Next article
Nollywood Actress Sharon Okpamen Dies After Childbirth Complications
David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Risks Disintegration Like Yugoslavia, Sudan, The Patriots Warn:

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
A group of elder statesmen known as The Patriots,...

Declare state of emergency on food as Nigerians are hungry and angry, Clark tells Tinubu

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Chief Edwin Clark Urges President Tinubu to Declare State...

Tinubu rules: This is no time for a new Constitution, but…

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
President Tinubu Prioritizes Economic Reform Before Constitutional Review Presidential spokesperson...

Hungry Nigerians will vote Tinubu out in 2027, APC chieftain, Eze

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
APC Chieftain Eze Urges Restraint from Attacks on Rotimi...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Risks Disintegration Like Yugoslavia, Sudan, The Patriots Warn:

Election Views 0
A group of elder statesmen known as The Patriots,...

Declare state of emergency on food as Nigerians are hungry and angry, Clark tells Tinubu

South South 0
Chief Edwin Clark Urges President Tinubu to Declare State...

Tinubu rules: This is no time for a new Constitution, but…

Election Views 0
President Tinubu Prioritizes Economic Reform Before Constitutional Review Presidential spokesperson...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria Risks Disintegration Like Yugoslavia, Sudan, The Patriots Warn:

Babatunde Akinsola - 0