Engineers Praise Dangote Petroleum Refinery as ‘Awesome’ and ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ahead of PMS Rollout

The League of engineering bodies in Nigeria has lauded the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals and the Dangote Fertiliser Plant in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, describing the scale and quality of the facilities as “awesome” and “mind-blowing.” The praise comes as the company gears up for the rollout of its premium motor spirit (PMS) product, commonly known as petrol.

The League, which includes the National Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), Association of Consulting Engineers in Nigeria (ACEN), and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), visited the complex over the weekend. They were hosted by Mr. Devakumar Edwin, Vice President of Oil & Gas at Dangote Industries Limited.

The engineers commended Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries Limited, for employing and nurturing Nigerian engineers, who guided the visit. Margaret Oguntala, the 34th and first female President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, expressed her admiration, calling the facility “mind-blowing.” She noted that the refinery’s advanced infrastructure and the involvement of young Nigerian engineers are a source of hope for the future of engineering in Nigeria.

Prof. Azikwe Peter Onwualu from the Nigerian Academy of Engineering echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that the Dangote Refinery represents significant progress and should be widely acknowledged. He encouraged Dangote to continue his impactful work, asserting that such development could mitigate societal unrest.

Prof. Sadiq Abubakar, President of COREN, praised the refinery as evidence of Nigerian engineers’ global competitiveness. He highlighted the emotional impact of the visit and urged Dangote to keep up his efforts, which exemplify the capabilities of Nigerian professionals.

Mr. Edwin addressed concerns about the perceived monopoly of Dangote’s ventures, explaining that pioneering projects often pave the way for others. He noted that the refinery aims to reduce energy and production costs, enhance environmental sustainability, and increase the production of high-demand gasoline. The facility is designed to produce Euro V quality products, ensure crude flexibility, and create a $21 billion annual market for Nigerian crude.

Technical Consultant Engr. Babajide Soyode expressed pride in the project, emphasizing Dangote’s commitment to meeting the needs of Nigerians through his visionary approach.

With production set to begin, the Dangote Refinery is expected to boost local petrol supply and save significant foreign exchange for Nigeria.