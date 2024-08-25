Menu
Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Dan Yaya, Passes Away at 88

The Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Dan Yaya, has died at the age of 88, palace authorities announced on Sunday. The first-class Bauchi Emir passed away on Sunday morning in Kano, two days after returning from a medical trip to Saudi Arabia. His death was confirmed by Usman Sule, the Secretary of the Palace, in a statement to Channels Television.

The Bauchi State Government expressed deep sorrow over the Emir’s passing, acknowledging his significant contributions to peace, unity, and development within the Ningi Emirate and across the state. Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Bala Mohammed, praised the late Emir’s leadership, stating, “Under his leadership, the Emirate saw significant progress, and his dedication to upholding tradition, culture, and Islamic values was unwavering.”

Governor Bala Mohammed extended his heartfelt condolences to the Emir’s family, the Ningi Emirate Council, and the people of Bauchi State, saying, “We mourn with you in this great loss and pray that Almighty Allah grants the departed soul eternal peace in Jannatul Firdaus. May Allah also grant his family, the people of Ningi, and all those affected by this loss the strength and fortitude to bear it.”

The funeral rites for the late Emir are scheduled to take place today at 4:00 pm at the Ningi Emirate Palace, in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Alhaji Dan Yaya, who was born in 1936, began his career as a dispenser at Nasaru Dispensary and held various important roles, including positions within the Ningi Emirate Council, the Nigerian Tobacco Company, and the Northern Nigeria Marketing Board. He was also involved in national committees, such as the National Constitutional Conference and the Vision 2010 Traditional Rulers Sub-committee, and led organizations like the Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria and the Bauchi State Inter-Religious Council. His outstanding service was recognized with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). He was installed as the Emir of Ningi in 1978.

