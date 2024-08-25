Menu
Geopolitics

“Elon Musk Calls for Telegram Founder’s Release Following Arrest in Paris”

By: By Naija247news

Elon Musk has called for the release of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who was arrested on Saturday at Paris-Le Bourget airport. French authorities accuse the 39-year-old dual Russian-French national of being involved in crimes linked to insufficient moderation on Telegram, which allegedly facilitates illegal activities.

Musk, who owns X (formerly Twitter), shared a video of Durov discussing online free speech with American journalist Tucker Carlson, using the hashtag ‘#FreePavel’. He condemned the arrest, commenting, “POV: It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme,” and labeled the situation as ‘Dangerous times’ in response to a post about global free speech issues.

Durov arrived in France from Baku, Azerbaijan, accompanied by a bodyguard and assistant, and had planned to stay briefly in Paris. Moscow’s embassy in Paris is monitoring the situation but has not yet received an official request for assistance.

