EFF’s Deputy Leader Floyd Shivambu Defects to Zuma’s Party, Shaking Up South African Politics

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a prominent political force in South Africa for over a decade, has been thrown into turmoil following the defection of its deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu, to former President Jacob Zuma’s new party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK), also known as Spear of the Nation. Shivambu, regarded as the EFF’s ideological backbone, has left a significant void in the party led by Julius Malema, known for his fiery demands for land nationalization and educational reform.

This dramatic shift comes after the EFF suffered a setback in the recent general election, dropping from third to fourth place, with MK emerging as a surprise contender, securing third. MK not only undercut the EFF but also disrupted the dominance of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), causing it to lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.

William Gumede, from Wits University, noted that Shivambu’s defection is the biggest internal crisis for the EFF since its formation 11 years ago. His departure marks a personal blow to Malema, with whom he had co-founded the EFF after both were expelled from the ANC for challenging Zuma’s leadership.

Political commentators suggest that Shivambu’s move could lead to instability within the EFF, potentially sparking more defections to MK. Despite the fallout, some analysts argue that Malema’s position might be strengthened as he no longer faces Shivambu as a potential rival within the party.

The defection might also be linked to a major corruption scandal involving Shivambu and Malema, who are accused of receiving substantial bribes from a disgraced bank executive. Both have denied wrongdoing, but the scandal continues to cast a shadow over their political careers.

While MK offers Shivambu a senior role as national organizer, his relationship with Zuma could be fraught given their past conflicts. MK has seen rapid changes in its leadership, suggesting internal instability. Nevertheless, MK’s platform, which echoes the EFF’s calls for land and resource nationalization, may provide Shivambu a more secure political base amid ongoing corruption investigations.

The defection underscores the shifting alliances and power struggles within South Africa’s political landscape, as both the EFF and MK navigate their roles in a changing electoral environment.

