South South

Edo Election: APC Full Of Lies, Made Life Difficult For Us – Obaseki

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the party of making life harder for the people of Edo State. Speaking at a ward meeting in Ward 4, Oredo Local Government Area, on Thursday, Obaseki described the APC as a party full of lies and urged residents to vote against them in the upcoming September 21 governorship election.

“APC’s policies have led to inflation in Nigeria and in our state, making life difficult for us. They will never be near power again,” Obaseki declared. “We have almost 16,000 people with PVCs in this ward, and through the Continuous Voters Registration exercise, we have added nearly 1,500 more.”

He accused the APC of mismanaging the nation’s economy, leading to hardship and suffering for the people of Edo and Nigerians at large. Obaseki expressed confidence in the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming election, citing his administration’s achievements across various sectors over the past eight years as evidence of the party’s capability.

“When I saw your performance in the voter registration exercise, I had to commend you. I am here to remind you to collect your Permanent Voters Card; it’s ready,” he added. “This election will be our way of protesting. We will use our votes to show that the APC is not welcome in Edo State.”

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

