Edo Election: APC Full Of Lies, Made Life Difficult For Us – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the party of making life harder for the people of Edo State. Speaking at a ward meeting in Ward 4, Oredo Local Government Area, on Thursday, Obaseki described the APC as a party full of lies and urged residents to vote against them in the upcoming September 21 governorship election.

“APC’s policies have led to inflation in Nigeria and in our state, making life difficult for us. They will never be near power again,” Obaseki declared. “We have almost 16,000 people with PVCs in this ward, and through the Continuous Voters Registration exercise, we have added nearly 1,500 more.”

He accused the APC of mismanaging the nation’s economy, leading to hardship and suffering for the people of Edo and Nigerians at large. Obaseki expressed confidence in the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming election, citing his administration’s achievements across various sectors over the past eight years as evidence of the party’s capability.

“When I saw your performance in the voter registration exercise, I had to commend you. I am here to remind you to collect your Permanent Voters Card; it’s ready,” he added. “This election will be our way of protesting. We will use our votes to show that the APC is not welcome in Edo State.”