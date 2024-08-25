Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

DSS Arrests Regional Editor Adejuwon Soyinka at Lagos Airport

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Adejuwon Soyinka, the Regional Editor of The Conversation Africa, early Sunday morning.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Soyinka was detained around 5 am upon his arrival at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos after returning from the United Kingdom. The arrest was revealed by fellow journalist Dayo Aiyetan, who shared the news on X, stating that the former BBC Pidgin Editor was taken into custody by the secret police.

Calls for Immediate Release
Global rights organization Amnesty International has called for Soyinka’s immediate and unconditional release. In a statement on X, Amnesty International expressed concern about the potential risks Soyinka faces while in detention.

“The Nigerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Juwon Soyinka, who was arrested by the Dept. of State Services (DSS) early today at Lagos airport. The manner of his arrest puts him at the risk of torture and other ill-treatment,” the group stated.

Similarly, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) condemned the arrest, urging the government to stop persecuting journalists for performing their duties.

“We’re concerned that Soyinka’s arrest is part of a growing crackdown against journalists, whistleblowers, and human rights defenders in Nigeria. The harassment and intimidation of journalists show that the Tinubu administration is intolerant of peaceful dissent. This is entirely incompatible with democratic principles and the rule of law,” SERAP said.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Defence Minister Donates ₦20 Million to Jigawa Flood Victims
Next article
“Journalist Adejuwon Soyinka Released, DSS Seize Passport”
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

USMNT Yunus Musah Confident of Turnaround Despite AC Milan Defeat to Parma 2-1

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan suffered their first defeat of the...

“He Will Score” – Ancelotti on Mbappe’s Slow La Liga Start

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Mbappe Fails to Score Again for Real Madrid Despite...

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on Target as Liverpool Defeat Brentford in Slot’s First Premier League Home Win

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Slot Secures Victory in First Premier League Home Game...

Ukraine is losing the plot in Africa

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Mali Cuts Ties with Ukraine After Rebel Support Scandal On...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

USMNT Yunus Musah Confident of Turnaround Despite AC Milan Defeat to Parma 2-1

Other Sports 0
WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan suffered their first defeat of the...

“He Will Score” – Ancelotti on Mbappe’s Slow La Liga Start

Other Sports 0
Mbappe Fails to Score Again for Real Madrid Despite...

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on Target as Liverpool Defeat Brentford in Slot’s First Premier League Home Win

Other Sports 0
Slot Secures Victory in First Premier League Home Game...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

USMNT Yunus Musah Confident of Turnaround Despite AC Milan Defeat to...

Emman Tochi - 0