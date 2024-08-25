Defence Minister Donates ₦20 Million to Jigawa Flood Victims

Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru has donated ₦20 million to support victims of the recent flood disaster in Jigawa State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Badaru made the donation on Saturday during his visit to Jigawa’s Governor, Umar Namadi, where he offered condolences to the state government and families affected by the disaster.

The minister reported that the floods had impacted 148 communities across 14 local government areas, affecting approximately 50,000 people and over 11,500 households.

“Over 148 communities were affected, with 7,500 households impacted, and more than 50,000 people affected. Around 11,500 farmlands were also damaged, and tragically, we lost 33 residents of the state due to this disaster,” Badaru stated while in Dutse, the state capital.

He explained that the donation was his personal contribution to help alleviate the suffering of the victims. He urged the governor and the affected communities to view the disaster as a test from Almighty Allah and to submit to His will while taking necessary measures to minimize future damage.

In response, Governor Namadi expressed gratitude for the minister’s visit despite his busy schedule in Abuja.

“You made the time to be here physically, not just to console us but also to donate ₦20 million. May Allah reward you,” the governor said. “Many in Abuja sympathize with you, and this situation concerns all of us.”

Worst Flooding in Jigawa’s History

Jigawa State has experienced annual flooding, but this year’s disaster has been the worst, according to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Yusuf Sani, head of SEMA, reported on Monday that the state had recorded 50 deaths due to flooding across its 27 local government areas. “The last few days have been particularly challenging, with three consecutive days of rainfall,” Sani added.

Emergency workers are assessing the number of displaced individuals, which Sani estimates to be in the thousands. Kafin Hausa district has been the hardest hit, with 10 fatalities, 68 hospitalizations, and 1,436 people displaced—most of them from Balangu village, where 237 houses were destroyed.

Eleven temporary shelters have been set up, including in schools currently closed for the holidays. In Kirikasamma district, Aminu Ibrahim, who lost his home to the floods, now resides with relatives in a primary school alongside 12 other displaced families.

State emergency officials are concerned that the situation could worsen, as more torrential rains are expected in the coming days. There are also fears about the imminent release of water from the Komadugu River, a precautionary measure to prevent the riverbanks from bursting.

“We have urged all residents of villages along the riverbanks to evacuate immediately, as water could be released at any moment,” Sani warned.

The annual overflow of the Tiga and Challawa rivers from Kano State into Jigawa State has also significantly worsened the flooding, according to local official Hamza Muhammad. He noted that the unusually heavy rains, likely due to climate change, have exacerbated the situation. Other contributing factors include insufficient drainage, clogged river canals, and illegal constructions on waterways.

In 2020, floods in Jigawa killed at least 40 people and destroyed more than 100,000 hectares of crops. The most recent incident on August 4th, after two days of heavy rainfall, claimed three lives and displaced nearly 500 people in Ajingi district.