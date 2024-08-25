Cristiano Ronaldo Shatters YouTube Records with Lightning-Fast Million Subscribers

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially entered the YouTube scene, and he’s already making waves. The global soccer icon launched his channel on Wednesday, quickly breaking the world record for the fastest climb to a million subscribers.

The channel offers an array of fresh content from CR7, featuring videos with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, family moments, and insights into his incredible career on the field.

The achievement immediately sparked comparisons to his soccer rival, Lionel Messi, who currently has 2.43 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Ronaldo’s subscriber count is skyrocketing, having already surpassed 20 million followers. He’s even overtaken Jake Paul, with Logan Paul in his sights next. His biggest fan, IShowSpeed, who has 28 million subscribers, is more than happy to see Ronaldo climb the ranks.

While Ronaldo’s numbers are impressive, he still has a way to go to catch up to MrBeast, who reigns supreme with 311 million subscribers.



Ronaldo, who has five Ballon d’Or awards to his name, can now add YouTube Play Button plaques to his already packed trophy case.