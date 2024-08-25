Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Cristiano Ronaldo Shatters YouTube Records with Lightning-Fast Million Subscribers

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially entered the YouTube scene, and he’s already making waves. The global soccer icon launched his channel on Wednesday, quickly breaking the world record for the fastest climb to a million subscribers.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The channel offers an array of fresh content from CR7, featuring videos with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, family moments, and insights into his incredible career on the field.

The achievement immediately sparked comparisons to his soccer rival, Lionel Messi, who currently has 2.43 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Ronaldo’s subscriber count is skyrocketing, having already surpassed 20 million followers. He’s even overtaken Jake Paul, with Logan Paul in his sights next. His biggest fan, IShowSpeed, who has 28 million subscribers, is more than happy to see Ronaldo climb the ranks.

While Ronaldo’s numbers are impressive, he still has a way to go to catch up to MrBeast, who reigns supreme with 311 million subscribers.


Ronaldo, who has five Ballon d’Or awards to his name, can now add YouTube Play Button plaques to his already packed trophy case.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Heat Up Cannes with a Yacht Getaway
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Heat Up Cannes with a Yacht Getaway

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves in France, showing off...

European Commission Accused of Sabotaging Russian Oil Flows to Hungary and Slovakia

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused the European...

US Concerns Grow Over Ukraine’s Kursk Offensive Amid Fears of Escalation

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Biden administration is reportedly skeptical of Ukraine’s strategy...

Trump Campaign Criticizes Kamala Harris for Failing to Condemn Anti-Semitism in DNC Speech

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has criticized Democratic presidential...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Heat Up Cannes with a Yacht Getaway

Lifestyle News 0
Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves in France, showing off...

European Commission Accused of Sabotaging Russian Oil Flows to Hungary and Slovakia

Geopolitics 0
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused the European...

US Concerns Grow Over Ukraine’s Kursk Offensive Amid Fears of Escalation

Geopolitics 0
The Biden administration is reportedly skeptical of Ukraine’s strategy...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Heat Up Cannes with a...

The Editor, Naija247news - 0