China Condemns New US Sanctions Targeting Chinese Firms Over Russia

China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to new US sanctions imposed on Chinese companies for their ties to Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the commerce ministry. The US introduced these sanctions on Friday, targeting nearly 400 individuals and companies, including several Chinese firms, in a bid to curb Moscow’s military efforts and bypass existing sanctions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The sanctions specifically target Chinese companies involved in shipping microelectronics and machine tools to Russia. The US Treasury Department stated that these measures aim to disrupt products and services that enable Russia to sustain its war effort and evade sanctions.

China’s commerce ministry criticized the sanctions as “typical unilateral sanctions” that disrupt international trade, hinder normal economic exchanges, and threaten global industrial and supply chain stability. The ministry urged the US to cease these practices and affirmed China’s intent to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its companies.

While the US has repeatedly warned China about its support for Russia’s defense industry, China presents itself as a neutral party in the conflict and denies sending lethal assistance to either side. Nevertheless, China remains a close political and economic ally of Russia, and NATO members have labeled Beijing as a significant enabler of the war.