Boko Haram Suspected Terrorists Kill Four Farmers in Borno State

Terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members have killed four farmers in Kirawa, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. The attack occurred on Thursday evening while the farmers were working in their fields.

Bukar Umar Aji, Councillor of Kirawa Jimini Ward and Speaker of the Gwoza Local Government Council, confirmed the incident and appealed to the armed forces for enhanced security to protect the local population and their livelihoods.

Boko Haram has increasingly targeted farmers, herders, and loggers, accusing them of espionage and providing information to the Nigerian military. The group has also raided herding communities to steal cattle, a vital asset in the region.

In recent years, Boko Haram has escalated its attacks, including a large-scale assault in 2022 that killed over 60 farmers in Rann and a 2020 attack in Zabarmari that resulted in the deaths of at least 43 farmers. The Nigerian Army continues to claim that the insurgency is under control, despite the ongoing violence and significant loss of life and displacement caused by the group.

