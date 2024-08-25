Menu
Anambra Police Rescue Ebonyi Livestock Dealer from Suicide Attempt Over N1.2 Million Debt

Alozie John, a 27-year-old livestock dealer from Isielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was rescued from a suicide attempt in Umunnachi, Dunukofia Local Government Area, Anambra State. John reportedly faced overwhelming debt of N1.2 million to his livestock supplier, leading to his desperate attempt to end his life.

Anambra State Police Command intervened after intercepting John’s WhatsApp messages. Police spokesperson SP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed that on August 23, 2024, the police received communication about John’s intent to consume a poisonous substance due to his financial troubles.

John, who sells live chickens, was found to have ingested the harmful chemical but did not experience immediate adverse effects. He has been given medical assistance and placed under observation. His mother is cooperating with the police to facilitate further evaluation and transfer to a specialized facility for ongoing care.

