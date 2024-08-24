Tinubu’s Appointment of New Acting Chief Justice Seen as Strategic Move for 2027 Re-Election Bid

Amid growing political speculation, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun on her appointment as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). Pundits interpret this move by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a strategic step in preparing for his potential re-election bid in the 2027 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement released by his special adviser on media and publicity, Gboyega Akosile, expressed pride in Lagos State for producing the second female CJN. He emphasized that Justice Kekere-Ekun, known for her integrity and fairness, is a respected ambassador of the Lagos State judiciary, where she served in various capacities before her elevation to the Court of Appeal in 2004 and the Supreme Court in 2013.

The governor urged Justice Kekere-Ekun to continue upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness, and justice, ensuring that the judiciary remains the true hope for the common man.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our Amazon, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on her appointment as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Observers believe that Tinubu’s decision to appoint Kekere-Ekun, a Lagos indigene, could be part of a broader strategy to secure key alliances and judicial support ahead of the 2027 elections. With over 30 years of experience as a legal practitioner and judge, Kekere-Ekun’s reputation as a seasoned jurist is expected to reinforce the judiciary’s role in upholding the rule of law during Tinubu’s tenure.

Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence that Justice Kekere-Ekun would not disappoint the nation, highlighting her well-deserved appointment based on her extensive legal experience.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, many see this appointment as a calculated move by Tinubu to solidify his influence in the judiciary, which could play a crucial role in the lead-up to the next presidential election.