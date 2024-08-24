Tinubu Unveils Cost-Saving Measures for COP 29, Aims to Save Nigeria N10 Billion

President Bola Tinubu has announced a series of cost-saving measures, including the launch of a Climate Accountability and Transparency Portal (CAT-P), aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s participation in the upcoming 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29) while saving the country nearly N10 billion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

COP 29 is scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024. Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, revealed these measures during a media briefing at the State House on Tuesday, according to a statement by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information & Public Relations at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Ngelale explained that these initiatives stem from inefficiencies identified during Nigeria’s participation in COP 28 in Dubai, where significant wasteful expenditures were uncovered.

“President Bola Tinubu has authorized the establishment of the Climate Accountability and Transparency Portal, alongside other measures, to ensure efficiency and accountability in the nation’s participation in the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29) in Baku, Azerbaijan,” the statement read.

The statement also highlighted the government’s commitment to strict cost-saving practices, expected to save the nation nearly N10 billion compared to the expenses incurred during COP 28 in Dubai.

Detailing the functionality of the new portal, Ngelale stated that the CAT-P, developed in collaboration with the National Council on Climate Change, will allow Nigerians to verify the number of delegates attending COP 29. The portal will provide real-time access to data on delegates from federal and state ministries, departments, agencies, and the legislative branch, ensuring transparency regarding who is attending and who is being sponsored by the government.

Ngelale further explained that President Tinubu had ordered a comprehensive audit of Nigeria’s expenditures during COP 28 to address inefficiencies, enhance resource management, and implement necessary corrective measures. The audit revealed significant waste, including nearly $500,000 spent on a showcase pavilion and several unnecessary sub-contracts and consultancies, underscoring the need for immediate action.

Emphasizing the focus on economic empowerment, Ngelale stated that only delegates with a clear economic purpose—such as engaging with companies, multilateral partners, and stakeholders to attract finance and opportunities to Nigeria—will be part of the federal government’s delegation to COP 29. Those not directly involved in climate engagement or business opportunities will be excluded.

To further enhance efficiency, the Nigerian delegation will use an on-site delegation office with a time-slotting system within the conference complex, costing less than 10% of the amount spent on the pavilion the previous year. This move is part of Tinubu’s broader strategy to align future expenditures with the nation’s economic development goals while ensuring greater accountability in international engagements.