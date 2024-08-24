Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Stakeholders say collaboration key to tackling global challenges

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

L-R : Ms Aisha Rimi, Executive Secretary, NIPC; Amb. Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Trade; Dr Femi Ogunyemi Managing Director, NEPZA and Mrs Haleema Kamba Director HRM, NEPZA at the 19th India – Africa Economic Conclave, New Delhi.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

August 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some stakeholders have emphasised that collaboration and strategic partnerships are essential to tackling global challenges, driving economic growth, and fostering innovation, and youth empowerment.

Mr Adebayo Thomas, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, said this at the 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amb. Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, and Ms Aisha Rimi, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), attended the Conclave.

Other Nigerian delegates included Dr Femi Ogunyemi, Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), and Mrs Haleema Kamba, Director of Human Resource Management at NEPZA.

The director said that the meeting featured high-level discussions on strengthening India-Africa ties, with notable addresses from the Vice Presidents of Gambia, Liberia, and Zimbabwe.

Thomas said this edition of the conclave aimed to serve as an instrument for Africa’s growth and the role of India-Africa partnership in regional and global value chain integration.

“Besides bilateral, trilateral, and regional discussions, the conclave focused on key areas of collaboration and emerging opportunities in agriculture, food processing, defence, digital partnership, financial partnership, healthcare pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, power and energy.

“The conclave also focused on quality ecosystem, and skill capacity development,” he said.

The director said the conclave retained elements of business conferences, exhibitions, and B2B meetings, with product inaugurations introduced to reflect the AAA approach of Indian business towards Africa – Affordable, Adaptable, and Appropriate.(NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG, MWUN sign MoU on conditions of service for maritime workers
Next article
Food Security: FG distributes assorted fertilisers to FCT farmers
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Pharmacy Council shuts down 400 Illegal drug stores in Cross River state

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN)...

NEMA distributes food items to Sokoto, Zamfara market fire victims

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)...

“Kennedy Accuses Biden, Boris Johnson of Sabotaging Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks”

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Robert Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate in the US...

Peseiro: Lookman More Technically Skilled Than Osimhen

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Former Super Eagles coach José Peseiro has rated Atalanta...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Pharmacy Council shuts down 400 Illegal drug stores in Cross River state

Health news 0
August 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN)...

NEMA distributes food items to Sokoto, Zamfara market fire victims

Nigeria Metro News 0
August 24, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)...

“Kennedy Accuses Biden, Boris Johnson of Sabotaging Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks”

Geopolitics 0
Robert Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate in the US...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Pharmacy Council shuts down 400 Illegal drug stores in Cross River...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0