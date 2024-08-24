Stakeholders say collaboration key to tackling global challenges

L-R : Ms Aisha Rimi, Executive Secretary, NIPC; Amb. Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Trade; Dr Femi Ogunyemi Managing Director, NEPZA and Mrs Haleema Kamba Director HRM, NEPZA at the 19th India – Africa Economic Conclave, New Delhi.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

August 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some stakeholders have emphasised that collaboration and strategic partnerships are essential to tackling global challenges, driving economic growth, and fostering innovation, and youth empowerment.

Mr Adebayo Thomas, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, said this at the 19th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amb. Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, and Ms Aisha Rimi, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), attended the Conclave.

Other Nigerian delegates included Dr Femi Ogunyemi, Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), and Mrs Haleema Kamba, Director of Human Resource Management at NEPZA.

The director said that the meeting featured high-level discussions on strengthening India-Africa ties, with notable addresses from the Vice Presidents of Gambia, Liberia, and Zimbabwe.

Thomas said this edition of the conclave aimed to serve as an instrument for Africa’s growth and the role of India-Africa partnership in regional and global value chain integration.

“Besides bilateral, trilateral, and regional discussions, the conclave focused on key areas of collaboration and emerging opportunities in agriculture, food processing, defence, digital partnership, financial partnership, healthcare pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, power and energy.

“The conclave also focused on quality ecosystem, and skill capacity development,” he said.

The director said the conclave retained elements of business conferences, exhibitions, and B2B meetings, with product inaugurations introduced to reflect the AAA approach of Indian business towards Africa – Affordable, Adaptable, and Appropriate.(NAN)