Shaboozey Battles Record Label Over Rights and Fraud Claims

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Update 5:45 PM PT: Kreshendo Entertainment has fired back at Shaboozey, filing a lawsuit accusing the singer of fraud. According to court documents, Kreshendo acknowledges it agreed to let Shaboozey out of his contract in 2019 but insists there were conditions.

The label claims it retained the right to collect money from all of his musical compositions, alleging that Shaboozey was well aware of this agreement.

Kreshendo argues Shaboozey is feigning ignorance because his hit “Bar Song” became a massive success, and he now wants to keep all the profits. The label is suing Shaboozey for more than $2 million.

Shaboozey’s Legal Fight for Songwriting Rights

Shaboozey isn’t just having a drink to cope—he’s taking serious legal action. The artist is suing his former label, Kreshendo Entertainment, to regain control of his songwriting rights. He claims that Kreshendo is blocking his attempts to recover his publishing rights, even though his contract supposedly allows for this.

Shaboozey states he ended his publishing deal with Kreshendo in 2019 and subsequently took over their position in an agreement with Warner-Tamerlane.

He says his contract includes a clause allowing him to pay 110% of the unrecouped balance to regain his publishing rights. Since the release of his hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” those rights have become significantly more valuable.

According to Shaboozey, he’s asked Warner-Tamerlane for the amount he needs to pay but claims the company has refused to provide this information, possibly at Kreshendo’s urging.

Shaboozey also alleges Kreshendo released several of his songs without his consent after their contract ended in 2019.

Attempts to reach out to Kreshendo and Warner-Tamerlane for comment have so far been unsuccessful.

Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

