Senator Seriake Dickson Calls for Electoral System Overhaul and Electronic Voting

Senator Seriake Dickson has called for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s electoral system to curb election-related litigation and restore public confidence in the electoral process.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West, revealed that the National Assembly has initiated steps to amend the electoral law. He emphasized the importance of this reform to ensure free and fair elections, reduce disputes, and address dissatisfaction with election outcomes, including recent Supreme Court verdicts.

“The electoral law is crucial, and we are currently reviewing it through the electoral amendment committee,” Senator Dickson said. “Our goal is to conduct elections that minimize litigation, contestations, and public discontent.”

Electronic Voting

Dickson also advocated for the introduction of electronic voting to reduce human interference and manipulation in elections. He stressed the need for a consensus in the National Assembly to advance this technology, noting the progress made with the 2015 introduction of card readers by then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“We need to build on this progress and implement electronic voting to address issues of manipulation and intimidation,” he said. “Unfortunately, the APC-led government has not continued this technological advancement in recent years.”

Constitutional Reform

In addition to electoral reforms, Dickson supported recent calls by the Patriots, led by former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku, for a national constituent assembly to draft a new constitution. He argued that constitutional reform is essential to addressing Nigeria’s systemic issues.

“The current constitution limits our productivity and has led to ineffective grassroots governance and an overburdened central government,” Dickson explained. “A new constitution could help resolve these foundational problems and enhance our governance.”