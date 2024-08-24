Menu
Pharmacy Council shuts down 400 Illegal drug stores in Cross River state

By: Chukwu Azochukwu

Date:

August 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has shut down over 400 illegal medicine stores in Cross River State.

In ensuring the quality, safety, and effectiveness of medications within the healthcare system, the council apprehended five illegal medicine dealers.

This was revealed in a statement by the Director of Enforcement for Cross River State, Pharmacist Stephen Esumobi on Friday, August 23.

According to Esumobi, there is an urgent need to safeguard public health and enforce actions in upholding the integrity of the healthcare system.

During the enforcement operation, he said approximately 500 premises were surveyed, resulting in the closure of 405 facilities.

“A total of four hundred and five premises had been sealed including 31 pharmacies, 174 patent medicine shops, and 200 illegal medicine shops.

“Five compliance directives were issued, while five illegal medicine dealers were arrested for breaking Pharmacy Council of Nigeria’s seal,” he said.

"The storage conditions in most of these premises are very poor and there is a high possibility that many of the products in those premises are degraded due to exposure to harsh environmental factors like high temperature, humidity and direct sunlight," he stressed.

NEMA distributes food items to Sokoto, Zamfara market fire victims
