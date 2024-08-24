Peseiro: Lookman More Technically Skilled Than Osimhen

Former Super Eagles coach José Peseiro has rated Atalanta star Ademola Lookman as more technically skilled than Napoli’s striker Victor Osimhen. Peseiro, who managed both players during his time as Nigeria’s head coach, shared his observations in a recent interview with SportItalia via Football London.

Peseiro, who guided Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, praised Lookman’s technical prowess and goal-scoring ability, suggesting that the Atalanta winger excels in these areas. “Ademola Lookman is more technical than Osimhen, more inclined to create the game, and is now also scoring. He is performing very well this year,” Peseiro remarked. He credited Lookman’s development to the coaching of Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini and highlighted the winger’s impressive performances.

The former coach also spoke about the growth of both Lookman and Osimhen, attributing their success to the tactical frameworks at Atalanta and Napoli. “It’s no coincidence that they have both grown this year. This is because they are both within a good system of play. Atalanta and Napoli want the ball; they want to play and attack. In these conditions, players get excited like this. Italian football has changed a lot in the last few years,” Peseiro added.

Both Lookman and Osimhen have attracted interest from top European clubs, including Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. Reports suggest Arsenal is nearing a deal for Lookman, valued at £42.5 million, with the possibility of including defender Jakub Kiwior as part of the transfer.