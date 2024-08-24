Menu
Politics & Govt News

PDP Governors Urge Fair and Swift Trial for #EndBadGovernance Protesters

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has called on the Federal Government to ensure a fair and swift trial for those arrested during the recent #EndBadGovernance protests.

In a communique read by the Forum Chairman, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, following a meeting at the Taraba State Government House in Jalingo, the governors emphasized the importance of protecting citizens’ rights to peaceful protest. They also extended condolences to the families of protesters who lost their lives during the demonstrations held from August 1 to 10.

“The meeting addressed significant intra-party and governance issues affecting our states and national matters of importance,” the communique stated. “We are relieved that the #EndBadGovernance protests, which were approaching a major national crisis, have ended. We commend the governors, especially those from the PDP, for managing the situation with maturity and preventing the protests from being hijacked by hoodlums.”

The Forum reaffirmed the right to peaceful protest and called for the Federal Government to ensure that those detained are given a fair trial. They also voiced support for the leadership of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara amidst ongoing PDP crisis in the state.

The governors urged a review of the party congress outcome in Rivers State to restore Fubara’s leadership role and pledged to work with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to address the issue.

“The Forum is concerned that instead of focusing on macro-economic and social policy reviews, the Federal Government has resorted to blackmail and blame games,” Governor Mohammed said. “We urge the President to lead with statesmanship and avoid interventions that undermine state efforts. We remain committed to supporting the Nigerian masses and taking legitimate steps to alleviate their suffering.”

I Will Do All Within My Powers To Equip, Arm Nigerian Military – Tinubu
Senator Seriake Dickson Calls for Electoral System Overhaul and Electronic Voting
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

