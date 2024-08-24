Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Only God can stop Atiku in 2027– Support group

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Adeyemi Adeleye
Lagos, Aug. 20, 2024 (NAN) A support group of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA), says only God can stop him from contesting and winning the 2027 presidential election.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Director of Publicity of NYFA, Mr Dare Dada, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Dada said that NYFA on Saturday ,in Ekiti State ,met with the leadership of some other support groups ,drawn from over 28 states of the federation ,to begin a strategic movement towards the next election .

“Only God can stop Atiku’s emergence as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2027,” the NYFA spokesman said.

Dada said the forum had high hope that Abubakar would emerge president to give Nigeria the deserved governance.

“The APC-led government has not done well in assuaging the sufferings of the masses,” he said.

He said that the forum would mobilise the youth en masse to vote Abubakar in the 2027 general elections.

Eulogising Abubakar’s virtues , Dada said Abubakar was a philanthropist par excellence and that, apart from being a politician ,the former Vice-President was also an entrepreneur and great employer of labour.

“It is not enough to amass wealth for electoral purposes but one’s impact must be felt and seen through constant investment in human capital development.

“This ,to a large extent ,complements government’s provision of jobs.

“Atiku has a penchant for human capital development; he has demonstrated this in his private life and even as Vice- President when he facilitated the emergence of world- class technocrats to serve during Obasanjo’s tenure.”he said.

Dada reiterated the group’s call on President Bola Tinubu to revisit some policies, to address the country’s economic problems .

“Good governance is all about listening to the cries of the people.

“We need to listen to the people and meet their demands and not ignore them when issues are raised about government expenditures,” he said.

Dada said that the removal of oil subsidy and naira devaluation should have been done in such a way that the impact would not be much on the masses.

The spokesman said that the leadership of NYFA and other support groups pledged their unalloyed loyalty to Abubakar and that the former Vice -President would give Nigerians a better deal in 2027.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senator Seriake Dickson Calls for Electoral System Overhaul and Electronic Voting
Next article
Rep defends Kalu over call for Gov. Otti to join APC
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu’s efforts in South-East deserve recognition, says Onuigbo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Leonard Okachie Umuahia, Aug. 23, 2024 (NAN) A former...

Michael Jackson’s Catalog Sold $600 Million to Sony Music After Court Approval

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The California Court of Appeal has upheld the decision...

Rep defends Kalu over call for Gov. Otti to join APC

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, Aug. 20, 2024 (NAN) Rep. Ginger...

Senator Seriake Dickson Calls for Electoral System Overhaul and Electronic Voting

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Senator Seriake Dickson has called for a comprehensive overhaul...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu’s efforts in South-East deserve recognition, says Onuigbo

South East 0
By Leonard Okachie Umuahia, Aug. 23, 2024 (NAN) A former...

Michael Jackson’s Catalog Sold $600 Million to Sony Music After Court Approval

Music 0
The California Court of Appeal has upheld the decision...

Rep defends Kalu over call for Gov. Otti to join APC

South East 0
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, Aug. 20, 2024 (NAN) Rep. Ginger...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu’s efforts in South-East deserve recognition, says Onuigbo

By Naija247news - 0