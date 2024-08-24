Nigeria’s External Reserves Decline by $430 Million Amid Rising Domestic Forex Demand

Nigeria’s external reserves have experienced a slight decline of 1.16% ($430 million) over the past two weeks, following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) reintroduction of the Retail Dutch Auction System (rDAS) in the foreign exchange (FX) market. According to data from the CBN, the reserves fell from $36.86 billion on August 6, 2024, to $36.44 billion by August 22, 2024.

The CBN conducted two Dutch auctions, selling a total of $1.7 billion to retail end users through deposit money banks, as part of efforts to ease demand pressure in the FX market and promote price discovery. This move is seen as part of the broader strategy by the CBN to stabilize the naira amidst rising demand for foreign currency.

Ayokunle Olubunmi, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto Consulting, attributed the decline in reserves to a seasonal surge in FX demand. He explained that factors beyond the CBN’s interventions, such as increased demand due to school fees payments, summer travel, and businesses restocking, contribute to fluctuations in the reserves. “External reserves are like a bank account; money will go out, and go back inside,” Olubunmi remarked, emphasizing that the drop during this period is not unexpected.

Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Promotion of Private Enterprise, also weighed in, pointing to fluctuations in inflows, particularly from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), as a key determinant of the reserves’ levels. He highlighted that the frequency of CBN interventions could lead to higher outflows if not matched by corresponding inflows, potentially impacting the reserves further.

Despite the recent decline, experts remain optimistic about the future, particularly with the Federal Government’s planned $500 million dollar bond, which could bolster the reserves. Yusuf noted that the bond could attract significant interest from Nigerians in the diaspora, offering better returns compared to other investment options abroad.

As the CBN continues to navigate the complexities of the FX market, the balance between inflows and outflows will be crucial in maintaining the stability of Nigeria’s external reserves.