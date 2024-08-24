New Lung Cancer Vaccine Trial Offers Hope for Nigeria’s 18,000 Annual Cases

New Lung Cancer Vaccine Offers Hope for 18,000 Nigerian Patients in Groundbreaking UK Trial

Nigerians are eagerly anticipating advancements in lung cancer treatment as a new vaccine, designed to boost the immune system’s ability to fight the disease, undergoes a world-first trial in the UK. This groundbreaking vaccine, similar to COVID-19 vaccines, aims to improve survival rates for lung cancer, which claims 35,000 lives annually in Britain.

Janusz Racz, the first patient to receive the BNT116 jab, had six injections at University College Hospital in London. The vaccine, developed by BioNTech, uses mRNA technology to target specific cancer cell antigens, potentially offering a more precise and effective treatment compared to traditional methods.

Nigeria faces a rising lung cancer burden, with an estimated 18,000 new cases diagnosed each year. This innovative treatment is seen as a crucial step towards addressing the disease, which remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country.

Professor Slow Ming Lee, a leading oncologist, highlighted the potential of the new vaccine as a major advancement in cancer therapy. “This technology has moved on incredibly fast,” he said. “It is simple to deliver, and you can target specific antigens in the cancer cell.”

The trial, set to take place across 34 research sites in seven countries, including six in England and Wales, will enroll around 130 lung cancer patients. Racz, who discovered his lung cancer through a CT colonoscopy, had previously received chemotherapy and radiotherapy, providing him a 35 percent chance of surviving five years. The new vaccine aims to further enhance his survival prospects.

As the trial progresses, it is hoped that this innovative treatment will offer new hope to lung cancer patients globally, including in Nigeria, where the need for effective treatment options is critical.