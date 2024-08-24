Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pharmaceuticals

New Lung Cancer Vaccine Trial Offers Hope for Nigeria’s 18,000 Annual Cases

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

New Lung Cancer Vaccine Offers Hope for 18,000 Nigerian Patients in Groundbreaking UK Trial
Nigerians are eagerly anticipating advancements in lung cancer treatment as a new vaccine, designed to boost the immune system’s ability to fight the disease, undergoes a world-first trial in the UK. This groundbreaking vaccine, similar to COVID-19 vaccines, aims to improve survival rates for lung cancer, which claims 35,000 lives annually in Britain.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Janusz Racz, the first patient to receive the BNT116 jab, had six injections at University College Hospital in London. The vaccine, developed by BioNTech, uses mRNA technology to target specific cancer cell antigens, potentially offering a more precise and effective treatment compared to traditional methods.

Nigeria faces a rising lung cancer burden, with an estimated 18,000 new cases diagnosed each year. This innovative treatment is seen as a crucial step towards addressing the disease, which remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country.

Professor Slow Ming Lee, a leading oncologist, highlighted the potential of the new vaccine as a major advancement in cancer therapy. “This technology has moved on incredibly fast,” he said. “It is simple to deliver, and you can target specific antigens in the cancer cell.”

The trial, set to take place across 34 research sites in seven countries, including six in England and Wales, will enroll around 130 lung cancer patients. Racz, who discovered his lung cancer through a CT colonoscopy, had previously received chemotherapy and radiotherapy, providing him a 35 percent chance of surviving five years. The new vaccine aims to further enhance his survival prospects.

As the trial progresses, it is hoped that this innovative treatment will offer new hope to lung cancer patients globally, including in Nigeria, where the need for effective treatment options is critical.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Unveils Cost-Saving Measures for COP 29, Aims to Save Nigeria N10 Billion
Next article
20 Medical Students Rescued in Benue State Following Kidnapping
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu’s efforts in South-East deserve recognition, says Onuigbo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Leonard Okachie Umuahia, Aug. 23, 2024 (NAN) A former...

Michael Jackson’s Catalog Sold $600 Million to Sony Music After Court Approval

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The California Court of Appeal has upheld the decision...

Rep defends Kalu over call for Gov. Otti to join APC

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, Aug. 20, 2024 (NAN) Rep. Ginger...

Only God can stop Atiku in 2027– Support group

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Adeyemi Adeleye Lagos, Aug. 20, 2024 (NAN) A support...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu’s efforts in South-East deserve recognition, says Onuigbo

South East 0
By Leonard Okachie Umuahia, Aug. 23, 2024 (NAN) A former...

Michael Jackson’s Catalog Sold $600 Million to Sony Music After Court Approval

Music 0
The California Court of Appeal has upheld the decision...

Rep defends Kalu over call for Gov. Otti to join APC

South East 0
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, Aug. 20, 2024 (NAN) Rep. Ginger...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Tinubu’s efforts in South-East deserve recognition, says Onuigbo

By Naija247news - 0