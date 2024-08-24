Menu
NEMA distributes food items to Sokoto, Zamfara market fire victims

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 24, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed assorted food items to the victims of the Gusau and Sokoto fire incidents.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of NEMA, Sokoto Operations Office, Mr Aliyu Shehu-Kafindangi, issued in Gusau on Saturday.

“NEMA has distributed food items to the victims of Gusau and Sokoto Market fires that occurred earlier this year.

“The food items were the Federal Government’s assistance to the victims to support their livelihood.

“The distribution exercises were conducted simultaneously in both Zamfara and Sokoto states.

“The two teams of NEMA performed the distribution exerciseS in Sokoto and Gusau to ensure that the affected victims received relief allocations,” Shehu-Kafindangi said.

According to him, he led the distribution exercise in Zamfara on behalf of the Director-General, Mrs Zubaida Umar.

“The Head of Search and Rescue Unit, NEMA, Sokoto Operations Office, Mr Aminu Ambursa, led the distribution exercise in Sokoto,” Shehu-Kafndangi said..

He said that the exercises in both Zamfara and Sokoto States were carried out through partnership with the Zamfara Ministry of Humanitarian & Relief Matters and the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency, respectively.

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
