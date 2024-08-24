Michael Jackson’s Catalog Sold $600 Million to Sony Music After Court Approval

The California Court of Appeal has upheld the decision to proceed with the Michael Jackson estate’s $600 million sale of his music catalog to Sony Music, despite objections from his mother, Katherine Jackson.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Katherine Jackson argued that the sale “violated Michael’s wishes,” but the court ruled that Michael Jackson’s will granted his executors broad powers to manage and sell estate assets. This ruling confirms that the estate’s executors, John Branca and John McClain, acted within their authority when finalizing the deal with Sony.

In its final decision on Wednesday, the court supported the executors, affirming that the will allowed them to sell any estate assets, including those involved in this transaction. The court dismissed Katherine’s appeal, noting that she had forfeited her chance to present arguments at a lower probate court.

Katherine Jackson still has the option to appeal to the California Supreme Court, but her chances of success are slim.

Earlier this year, the Jackson estate and Sony Music reached an agreement for Sony to acquire half of Michael Jackson’s publishing and recorded masters catalog for over $600 million. Despite Katherine’s objections, including concerns that the sale might violate Michael’s wishes and that retaining the catalog could increase its value, Judge Mitchell Beckloff approved the deal in April 2023.

The Court of Appeal’s decision dismissed Katherine’s arguments, including her claim that the sale would breach inheritance rules. The court emphasized that the deal is an asset sale, not a distribution of estate assets, and that it would provide a significant financial benefit to the estate without impairing its future ability to transfer assets.

The dispute over the Sony deal has highlighted divisions among Jackson’s heirs. In March, Michael Jackson’s son Blanket requested a judge to prevent his grandmother from using estate funds to oppose the sale. Despite initial resistance, Blanket and Jackson’s other children eventually accepted the probate judge’s ruling.

The estate also countered claims from Katherine’s attorneys that she needed estate funds for her legal battle, stating she has received over $55 million since Michael’s death, including more than $33 million in cash, with most of her requests for care and maintenance being approved.